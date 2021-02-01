FORMER JACK NICKLAUS ACADEMY EXEC. LAUNCHES CONSULTING FIRM TO INTEGRATE SPORTS AMENITIES INTO REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTS
Synergy Group Consulting will take advantage of the experience Mr. Simons acquired while developing world-class sports facilities and academies around the worldSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Group Consulting will take advantage of the experience its founder, Ted Simons, acquired while developing world-class sports facilities and academies around the world. This experience of integrating sports facilities and programming in master planned communities, resorts, and commercial installation is combined with his successful history in both sports and marketing.
Simons spent 18-years as the Executive Vice-President/COO for Nicklaus Academies world-wide. From business development and contract negotiations, to site planning, facility design, project coordination, technology integration, programming, staff training, marketing, and quality control, Simons was involved in all facets of the business. With locations in 14 countries, each project was designed specifically for that market, their demographics, the market potential, and the desired end-result.
From the experience gained from the golf academies, additional sports were identified as key attractions for master planned residential and resort communities. Signature Academies was formed and academies and facilities were developed under the brands of Mark Spitz Swim, Jim Courier Tennis, and Mia Hamm/Julie Foudy/Brandi Chastain Soccer. A Fitness/Wellness Academy was the hub of the communities activities and provided management of the sports activities.
Partnering with the best talent possible for master planning, design, construction, instruction, equipment and more, Synergy Group Consulting provides a turn-key solution that will shine a positive light on your project and provide a unique market differentiator. From domestic developments to international projects, Synergy brings its what is the solution mentality to each challenge. Every project has its unique twists and turns. How you effectively and efficiently navigate changes in plans, schedules, and vision to keep projects on time, on budget, and on point is essential for success for all parties involved.
Synergy Group Consulting, a division of Synergy Group Marketing, brings 20+ years of hands-on creating, developing and overseeing sports academies and world class facilities around the world. Brands associated included Jack Nicklaus Golf Academies, Mark Spitz Swim Academy, Jim Courier Tennis Academy and Mia Hamm/Julie Foudy/Brandi Chastain Soccer Academy. Essential to the equation is how to maximize the use of sporting facilities to the benefit of both the residents/members and ownership. With proper programming that encourages participation across multiple sports combined with a financial model that ensures the amenities contribute to the development financially creates a finished product that differentiates itself from the competition. Visit www.synergygroupconsulting.net or email tsimons@synergygroupconsulting.net for more information.
