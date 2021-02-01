21 Remote Escape Games Up For Grabs In The Largest Ever Giveaway In Escape Room History
USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 escape rooms, including premier brands like Hourglass Escapes, Entermission VR, Wild Goose Escapes, Fox in a Box Chicago, and well known brand & room escape conference Up The Game, have teamed up to give away 21 remote escape games via The Biggest Online Escape Room Giveaway.
How will the giveaway work?
To enter the giveaway, people need to visit https://escaperoomgiveaways.com and sign up.
Upon successful registration, participants will be notified of their giveaway details via email.
Participants can further boost their chances of winning by gaining bonus points, which can be accrued by getting referral signups, sharing the giveaway on social media, visiting the escape room partners’ social media accounts, and so on.
Winners will be selected via random draw, which will be held on Facebook Live.
Participants will be notified about the event via email.
Members of the press and anybody else who wants to participate in the event can join the event via the official giveaway Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/escaperoomfans.
What is the reward?
The giveaway will have 3 winners, each of whom will receive an escape game voucher, which will be good for one remote escape game at each of the participating escape rooms for up to 8 players (exact details will vary depending on the particular escape room).
What is a remote escape game?
It’s an escape game that’s played over a video call.
Players either direct a live actor who’s inside the actual room, or they navigate a 3D simulation of the room over their PC.
Suitable for almost all ages and a great idea for an online get-together, remote escape games provide people an incredible opportunity to bond, even if they’re stuck in different places.
For further information, please visit the website https://escaperoomgiveaways.com, or contact support@escaperoomgiveaways.com.
Piyush Agarwal
Piyush Agarwal
