I-515 Viaduct Rehabilitation Project Virtual Public Meeting February 2 Through February 16

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites public participation in an upcoming virtual information meeting for the rehabilitation of the 50-year-old Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) viaduct in downtown Las Vegas. (A viaduct is a long bridge-like structure carrying a roadway. It’s not be confused with an aqueduct, which is an elevated structure used to convey water).

The $40 million project will refurbish the viaduct between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue, making deck repairs including adding a new pavement overlay, plus ramp hinge replacements and seismic retrofits. Other project upgrades call for restriping Interstate 515 to provide an additional southbound travel lane from Interstate 15 to Eastern Avenue as well as the replacement of Interstate 515 over Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road bridges. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring with anticipated completion by mid-2022.

The online project meeting, found at www.i515Project.com, will be active and live 24/7 for 14 days from February 2 through February 16, 2021. (The virtual public meeting site is ADA compliant). The site will explain why the project is needed as well as project goals and benefits. The public is encouraged to search the virtual public meeting room, learn more about the project, download materials, watch a project presentation, and submit their comments and questions to the project team.