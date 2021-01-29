Suspects Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Oakwood Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 200 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:58 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/kuqbAxSkXdM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.