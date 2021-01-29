Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of Quebec Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest.

At approximately 11:54 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, 45 year-old Richard Beard, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).