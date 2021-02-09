Avatar Airlines Private Equity Investment Opportunity is about to begin

Ours vs Theirs Proposed routes 3rd year The Queen of the Sky

Our plan is so different from that of other airlines, I believe it will dramatically change the way the industry operates in the future” — Barry Michaels, CEO & Founder

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wished you had invested in Amazon, Facebook, Tesla or so many others before they went public? This could be your opportunity to participate as an initial investor and/or as a representative.

This startup airline expects to be worth over $1B before its first flight leaves the ground. That’s right, rather than base the company on debt, Avatar plans to raise capital through two subsequent private equity offerings totaling approximately $800mm and to follow that with an IPO three to five years later. Learn about this incredible startup that’s poised to change the way airlines do business. You won’t want to miss this short presentation.

“The airline industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to the effects of COVID-19 which will undoubtedly be felt long after the pandemic is over. Our plan is different and I believe it will dramatically change the way airlines operate,” said Avatar’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Barry Michaels.

Just one of the many areas that make Avatar different is it’s everyday, every seat, every day ultra-low fare (all seats, all flights $99 or less) when purchased 30 days or more in advance. Add to this its multi-revenue streams, including external and in-flight advertising, cargo and partnerships with popular vacation destinations as well as several others.

“By exclusively operating a fleet of Boeing 747-400s, with 581 seats Avatar Airlines will also open its sizable cargo doors to accommodate the projected rise in demand for cost-effective commercial hauling solutions, even after the pandemic recedes. The demand for shipping cargo was already sky-high before COVID-19, but the pandemic has put the squeeze on companies seeking cost-effective solutions to move their products quickly and efficiently from point to point,” said Michaels. “Using the extra space of 747s will allow Avatar to offer very competitive commercial hauling rates, in addition to ultra-low passenger fares.”

Avatar Airlines is different than any other airline and we’re so excited to share our entire story with you. Please click on one of the links above to accept our invitation to attend a short webinars followed by a live question and answer session.

