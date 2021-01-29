Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses State of the State and SB 2

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses his thoughts on this week’s State of the State address and Senate Bill 2, which would modify provisions relating to the Missouri Works program. Missouri senators have sent this proposal to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

 

Hoskins-Podcast-012821  (2:55)  Q: Ft. Leonard Wood.

  1. Senator Hoskins says he serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, which started reviewing the governor’s budget proposal this week. Hoskins-1-012821  (:30)  Q: Office of Childhood.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds the governor made several other recommendations during his annual State of the State address, including rural broadband. Hoskins-2-012821  (:30)  Q: to the state.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says Senate Bill 2, which would modify provisions relating to the Missouri Works program, is now in the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration. Hoskins-3-012821  (:31)  Q: Ft. Leonard Wood.

