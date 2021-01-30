Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 January 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,534,360), deaths (89,839) and recoveries (3,014,896) by region:
Central (87,358 cases; 1,598 deaths; 73,884 recoveries): Burundi (1,604; 2; 1,155), Cameroon (29,617; 462; 28,045), CAR (4,989; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,321; 117; 2,372), Congo (7,887; 118; 5,860), DRC (22,455; 665; 14,997), Equatorial Guinea (5,492; 86; 5,268), Gabon (10,748; 68; 10,260), Sao Tome and Principe (1,245; 17; 1,019)
Eastern (358,980; 6,815; 286,614): Comoros (2,646; 89; 1,637), Djibouti (5,930; 62; 5,845), Eritrea (2,135; 7; 1,594), Ethiopia (136,365; 2,087; 121,987), Kenya (100,563; 1,753; 83,821), Madagascar (18,743; 279; 17,930), Mauritius (569; 10; 528), Rwanda (14,784; 188; 9,519), Seychelles (1,162; 3; 928), Somalia (4,784; 130; 3,700), South Sudan (3,929; 64; 3,613), Sudan (27,371; 1,798; 21,155), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,490; 324; 14,179)
Northern (1,081,951; 29,217; 917,118): Djibouti (5,930; 62; 5,845), Eritrea (2,135; 7; 1,594), Ethiopia (136,365; 2,087; 121,987), Kenya (100,563; 1,753; 83,821), Madagascar (18,743; 279; 17,930), Mauritius (569; 10; 528), Rwanda (14,784; 188; 9,519), Seychelles (1,162; 3; 928), Somalia (4,784; 130; 3,700), South Sudan (3,929; 64; 3,613), Sudan (27,371; 1,798; 21,155), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,490; 324; 14,179), Algeria (106,795; 2,886; 73,014)
Southern (1,687,709; 48,192; 1,464,468): Angola (19,723; 464; 17,918), Botswana (21,293; 134; 17,198), Eswatini (15,471; 551; 10,028), Lesotho (8,610; 163; 2,512), Malawi (23,020; 643; 7,815), Mozambique (37,108; 356; 23,559), Namibia (33,969; 342; 31,652), South Africa (1,443,939; 43,633; 1,284,781), Zambia (51,624; 728; 44,133), Zimbabwe (32,952; 1,178; 24,872)
Western (318,362; 4,017; 272,812): Benin (3,786; 48; 3,398), Burkina Faso (10,423; 120; 8,867), Cabo Verde (13,897; 131; 13,038), Cote d'Ivoire (27,934; 152; 25,670), Gambia (4,019; 128; 3,780), Ghana (63,883; 390; 59,553), Guinea (14,451; 82; 13,999), Guinea Bissau (2,605; 45; 2,421), Liberia (1,939; 84; 1,760), Mali (8,063; 329; 5,899), Niger (4,489; 159; 3,696), Nigeria (128,674; 1,577; 102,780), Senegal (25,895; 617; 21,561), Sierra Leone (3,382; 79; 2,268), Togo (4,922; 76; 4,122)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).