I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Soil Borings at Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia on Wednesday, February 3, through Friday, February 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations related to upcoming reconstruction projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the soil boring locations. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, and for reconstruction in the Penn’s Landing area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

