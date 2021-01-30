Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Soil Borings at Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia on Wednesday, February 3, through Friday, February 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations related to upcoming reconstruction projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the soil boring locations. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, and for reconstruction in the Penn’s Landing area.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

