Henry Avenue North Lane Closure Next Week for Safety Improvement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure is scheduled on northbound Henry Avenue at the Hermit Lane Intersection in Philadelphia, on Monday, February 1, through Friday, February 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, as part of a Philadelphia region safety improvement project.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work is part of a PennDOT project to install safety enhancements on various state highways and intersections across the five-county Philadelphia region to improve travel and reduce high-speed and wrong-way crashes.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,571, project that is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in early spring 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

