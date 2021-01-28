Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,445 in the last 365 days.

Senator Hughes responds to Gov. Wolf’s 2021 agenda, plan to address broken and toxic schools 

PHILADELPHIA – January 28, 2021 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to get Pennsylvania back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I am grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf for this concerted push to address our school infrastructure needs through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Broken and toxic schools must be a thing of the past. Our children, teachers and school staff deserve healthy, safe, state-of-the art schools where they can safely learn and teach without fear of going into a toxic environment. It is critical we continue to make the health and safety of those going into schools our top priority, as we have during the pandemic we are enduring. I am also supportive of Gov. Wolf’s leadership on building Pennsylvania back better than ever after the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Each of the pillars in the governor’s plan are critical for making progress and addressing the needs of our people, from investing in our workforce to emphasizing the need for bipartisan approaches and finding solutions to the commonwealth’s issues.”

####

Media contact: Wesley Robinson 502.930.9773 wesley.robinson@pasenate.com 

 

You just read:

Senator Hughes responds to Gov. Wolf’s 2021 agenda, plan to address broken and toxic schools 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.