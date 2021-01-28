Senator Hughes responds to Gov. Wolf’s 2021 agenda, plan to address broken and toxic schools 

PHILADELPHIA – January 28, 2021 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to get Pennsylvania back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I am grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf for this concerted push to address our school infrastructure needs through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Broken and toxic schools must be a thing of the past. Our children, teachers and school staff deserve healthy, safe, state-of-the art schools where they can safely learn and teach without fear of going into a toxic environment. It is critical we continue to make the health and safety of those going into schools our top priority, as we have during the pandemic we are enduring. I am also supportive of Gov. Wolf’s leadership on building Pennsylvania back better than ever after the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Each of the pillars in the governor’s plan are critical for making progress and addressing the needs of our people, from investing in our workforce to emphasizing the need for bipartisan approaches and finding solutions to the commonwealth’s issues.”

