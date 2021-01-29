Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,448 in the last 365 days.

Members of Pa. Senate Dems urge U.S. House Majority Leader Pelosi to investigate, expel Rep. Scott Perry for seditious acts 

HARRISBURG – January 29, 2021 – Members of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus wrote U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi urging an investigation into the “traitorous and seditious acts” against the U.S. Constitution by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.

“This is not a request we make lightly, but the circumstances of Mr. Perry’s actions warrant this step,” the senators wrote in their letter to Speaker Pelosi. “We implore you to open an investigation into Mr. Perry and, if warranted, expel him from the United States House of Representatives.”

The New York Times broke the story that Perry had been instrumental in connecting an assistant U.S. attorney general with former President Donald Trump to contest 2020 Election results without any proof of fraud. Scores of Republicans across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the U.S. have made baseless claims to undermine the election, however the senators believe Perry’s attempt to abuse power are a step too far:

“Mr. Perry, along with many other federal, state and local Republicans, has pushed baseless and dangerous theories about a “stolen” or “fraudulent” election. Worse than simply pushing the claims of election fraud that led to the insurrection of January 6, 2021, are Mr. Perry’s actions to aid and abet an unelected official within the United States Justice Department to use the power of a federal agency to force a state to change their allotment of their Electoral simply because he does not like the outcome.”

Click here to read the full letter to Speaker Pelosi.

####

Caucus_Pelosi_Letter_re_Perry_012821

You just read:

Members of Pa. Senate Dems urge U.S. House Majority Leader Pelosi to investigate, expel Rep. Scott Perry for seditious acts 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.