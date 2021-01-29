Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Announces the End-Date for Five Scratch-Off Games

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for five (5) scratch-off games. Friday, February 26, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players have until Thursday, May 27, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games:

  • Game #14 – $25k Payday
  • Game #17 – Mississippi 1-2-3
  • Game #29 – White Hot 5’s
  • Game #31 – Money Bags Doubler
  • Game #44 – Sleigh Bill$

New Games!

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

$1—Lucky 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000!

$2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000!

$5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

