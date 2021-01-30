Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 22, 2021 State Department of Transportation to Install Murals Honoring the Capital Region's Rich Native American Heritage on the Northway Exit 3 Flyover Ramp Photos of the Murals Can be Seen Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work will begin next week to install engraved murals on the Northway Exit 3 flyover northbound and southbound ramps that honor the Capital Region’s rich Native American history. As part of the environmental review process for the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project, the State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) identified artifacts within the project limits deemed culturally significant for three federally recognized Tribes and Nations: the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians. All parties worked together on an agreement to commemorate and celebrate the Capital Region’s cultural and historical Native American significance as part of the project. Installation of the murals will commence next week. “These murals commemorate and honor the Native Americans indigenous to the Capital Region. We are excited that this historically and culturally significant component of the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project will be complete,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The addition of these beautiful murals to the bridge abutments will be appreciated by millions of visitors and motorists every year.” As part of the environmental review process for the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project, New York State Museum archeologists conducted surveys to look for historic artifacts below ground and uncovered evidence that Native people used these lands as a seasonal settlement. The archeological site lies in the Albany Pine Bush ecoregion, and the site’s strategic location between two environmental niches – Pine Bush woodlands and river marshlands – likely provided access to subsistence resources. Archeologists also unearthed artifacts dating back 4,500 to 10,000 years ago, including projectile points for hunting, and stone scrapers used to remove and clean animal hides. NYSDOT and FHWA collaborated with the Tribes and Nations to develop murals for the flyover bridge as a way to commemorate this rich history, which show artistic representations of Tribal members dressed in ceremonial regalia, performing a dance of celebration. One wingwall will depict male dancers, while another on the opposite side will illustrate female dancers. Motorists will be able to view these murals driving both northbound and southbound on I-87. Mural construction will last approximately 10 days and motorists may experience lane closures while the murals are erected. The Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project helped to ease traffic on the Northway while modernizing the Airport. The Northway Exit 3 flyover ramp, as well as newly configured Exits 4 and 5 on and off ramps, provide more direct access to the Airport, local roads and the Northway. The project also included funding to help modernize Albany International Airport. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###