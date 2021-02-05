Fourier Intelligence partners the National University of Singapore to advance neurorehabilitation robotics
Mr Zen Koh (top left) and Prof Aaron Thean (top middle) at the virtual MOU signing ceremony. Witnessed by Assoc. Prof Chew Chee Meng from the NUS Department of Mechanical Engineering (top right), (bottom, from left) Ms Sandra Lee, Ms Sarah Lim, and Mr Choo Chye Low.
The collaboration aims to facilitate research in rehabilitation technology, and promote its adoption in patient care and therapy.
This collaboration promotes a healthy exchange of knowledge between NUS Engineering and Fourier Intelligence and will pave the way for exciting joint research projects on rehabilitation equipment.”SINGAPORE, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Faculty of Engineering to research and develop neurorehabilitation robotics. This partnership marks another milestone in Fourier Intelligence’s effort to promote accessibility and adoption of rehabilitation technology and at the same time, signals NUS’ continued commitment to push the envelope in this field with cutting-edge research.
— Professor Aaron Thean, Dean of the NUS Faculty of Engineering
The MOU was signed by Professor Aaron Thean, Dean of the NUS Faculty of Engineering, and Mr Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence’s Co-founder and Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, during a virtual ceremony.
This partnership seeks to support the country’s Smart Nation initiative, where technology plays an important role in improving the way healthcare is delivered to patients. This can be achieved by enhancing clinical productivity, providing earlier patient care, offering telerehabilitation, and increasing patients’ access to therapy.
“We are very excited about this strategic partnership with the NUS’ Faculty of Engineering. It has always been Fourier Intelligence’s goal to collaborate and transcend the field of rehabilitation by bringing advanced technologies created by both engineers and clinicians,” said Mr Zen Koh.
“Without translational research to prove the efficacy of robotics, it will be challenging to introduce rehabilitation technologies in clinical settings,” added Mr Koh, an NUS alumnus who worked as a research fellow on microelectromechanical systems with the NUS Faculty of Engineering in 2000.
Led by Associate Professor Chew Chee Meng from the NUS Department of Mechanical Engineering, the NUS Engineering team will leverage Fourier Intelligence’s innovative RehabHub™ and Exoskeleton and Robotics Open Platform System (EXOPS™) to carry out research and promote the adoption of rehabilitation technology in Singapore’s multi-tiered healthcare system.
“This collaboration promotes a healthy exchange of knowledge between NUS Engineering and Fourier Intelligence and will pave the way for exciting joint research projects on rehabilitation equipment. NUS has many years of experience in the field of rehabilitation robotics, and working with Fourier Intelligence will provide opportunities for us to develop next-generation affordable exoskeletons that provide dynamic walking abilities,” said Prof Aaron Thean.
The two partners plan to conduct a multi-centre trial on ExoMotus™ X2 that will involve Fourier’s extensive global network of researchers and laboratories.
