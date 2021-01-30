Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY regarding 2021 State of the Judiciary

29 January 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri has been conducting its business virtually since mid-March. Given that individual health concerns remain in flux due to the nature of the coronavirus, out of an abundance of caution for all involved and after discussions with legislative leaders, Chief Justice George W. Draper III will be delivering this year's state of the judiciary address in a virtual format as well. It will be delivered mid-morning Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in written form to the Missouri House of Representatives and Missouri Senate for entry in their journals, and the video will be posted to the Missouri Court website. 

Note: Specifics will be provided when they become available.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

