Alibaba Business Workshop Offers Sessions on Placing Products in the China Market

Posted on Jan 28, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: January 28, 2021

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) is presenting The Alibaba Business Workshop’, a one-day seminar for those interested in marketing their products in China. The workshop, which features Tmall Global operated by the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Group), will be held on February 9, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on a Zoom webinar. The event is free and open to the public.

Alibaba Group’s ecosystem of more than 30 business units, offers an array of digital e-commerce platforms that grant businesses unparalleled access to China and other global markets. Alibaba Group gives entrepreneurs, agricultural producers and suppliers, and small businesses direct access to a consumer base of more than 900 million.

The Alibaba Business Workshop, which features executives from Tmall Global, will focus on teaching business owners how to enter the China market as a wholesaler and the consumer market as a small and medium enterprise; develop a brand with the Chinese consumer; digitalization strategy, and business development to reach and serve the Chinese consumer.

“The Chinese market holds untapped potential for many of Hawaii’s products. Business owners who are interested in exporting to China, placing their products on Alibaba’s platforms, or knowing more about opportunities via the Alibaba Group should attend this workshop” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney. “This workshop will be of great benefit to Hawaii companies who want to grow their exports into China using a digital platform.”

Distinguished speakers from Tmall Global who will be featured are:

Emma Lee, Head of Fashion – the Americas, Tmall Global & Kaola.

Fiona Weng, Category Leader, Food and Home Goods, Tmall Global & Kaola

REGISTRATION INFORMATION: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TRDNqs3pSQSm45RwAcKSQg

# # #

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

Media Contact: Dennis Ling Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (808) 587-2755