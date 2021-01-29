Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Local trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Magic Valley anglers have another opportunity to pursue a new unique winter fishery for rainbow trout following the stocking of large rainbow trout into the Snake River at Centennial Waterfront Park, near Twin Falls. In late January, Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound, into the Snake River. This donation come about due to an unfortunate decline in demand for rainbow trout bound for retail markets.

Fish and Game staff are helping to stock rainbow trout donated by Magic Valley trout producers into area waters.

According to Mike Peterson, Regional Fisheries Manager, these donations will bring a unique winter fishery to area residents. “While these donated fish are a one-time event, they can provide a significant opportunity for folks to get outside this winter. I can’t think of a better way to spend some time with family and friends than throwing a line in the water, especially in areas where we don’t typically stock trout.”

Centennial Waterfront Park, is managed by the City of Twin Falls and can be found at the bottom of the Canyon Springs Road on the Southside of the Snake River Canyon. 

For information about winter fishing opportunities contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

