Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 2

Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

6:30 PM

Southeast Regional IDFG Office

1345 Barton Road

Pocatello, ID

Call-in Number:  208-236-1281

*Please note that per Idaho's Stage 2 health protocols established in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Stay Healthy Order, no more than 10 people can attend this meeting in person.  In addition, face masks are required for those in attendance per City of Pocatello ordinance.

Agenda:

● Committee Chair, David Priestley, to welcome everyone and conduct meeting.

● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.

● Other items? Concerns? Questions?

● Discussion of possible action items.

● Schedule next meeting?

● Adjourn.

