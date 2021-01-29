HIDOE NEWS RELEASE: Sponsors sought for Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for children during summer break

Newsroom Posted on Jan 29, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is seeking sponsor organizations on all islands to help provide children in low-income communities with free meals during the summer months. The SFSP provides nutritious meals that help children to learn, play, and grow during the summer break when many schools are not in session.

Schools, public agencies, churches and private nonprofit organizations may apply to be SFSP sponsors. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursements for serving healthy meals and snacks at approved sites to children and teenagers, 18 years and younger. Sponsors are encouraged to provide educational or recreational activities.

“Summer food programs are critical for many keiki who rely on school meals for their daily nutrition,” says Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Balanced meals help to fuel learning, physical activities and growth. We thank our partners for their tremendous support during the summer break.”

In 2020, SFSP meals were served at 88 locations throughout the state. Locations varied from nonprofit organizations, preschools, churches, parks, and housing facilities. The Hawaii State

Department of Education has served meals at 203 school locations on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island through its Seamless Summer Option program.

The Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs (HCNP) will conduct workshops for new and returning sponsors on Maui, Hawaii, Kauai and Oahu from March 22 to April 2. Personnel responsible for administering the SFSP will be required to attend.

For more information about SFSP, contact Daniel Sutcharitkul at the Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs at 808-587-3600 or via email at [email protected].

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

View the release online here.

###

