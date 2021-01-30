HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 29, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary with final vaccination numbers will be included each Wednesday. https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/#vaccine

115 New COVID-19 Cases & One Additional Death Reported

DOH reports 115 new cases of coronavirus today. One additional death involving a female, between the ages of 50 to 59 years old, was also reported. She had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 75 20,782 Hawai‘i 5 2,144 Maui 24 1,706 Kaua‘i 0 178 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 107 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 11 714 Total Cases 115 25,656++ Deaths 1 407

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/28/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-15, O‘ahu-66, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one came from Hawai‘i Island was recategorized to out-of-state, and one case from O‘ahu was recategorized to Maui.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DOH will be offering free COVID-19 testing tomorrow. It’ll be held at the Lanakila Health Center, from 9 am to 2 pm. Results will be available within 15 minutes, on site. A total of 150 tests will be offered to people. To request an appointment, email [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also call 808-206-3138. Please see attached flyer for details.

Department of the Attorney General :

Florida Couple Arrested for Quarantine Violation

A Gainesville, FL couple were arrested at a Waikīkī hotel this morning by Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General. 43-year-old Andrew J. Edmonson and his wife, 34-year-old Gabriela Girao Edmondson are charged with violating the State’s mandatory quarantine rules. Agents say they both signed and acknowledged their Safe Travel form and understood they had to be quarantined for 10 days in their hotel.

When they checked into to their designated location of quarantine, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, the hotel staff informed them that they would be issued a one-time entrance key and could not leave their room until their quarantine was over. They were angered and told them they were not prisoners and asked how they were supposed to eat. They left the hotel and management informed the Investigations Division. Special Agents developed information on the whereabouts of the two suspects. This morning a team of Special Agents was sent to locate them. The couple was located at another hotel and they were arrested for their quarantine violation.

Bail was set at $2,000 for each. They were booked and charged. Gabriela Girao Edmondson was identified as a Brazilian national and her embassy has been informed of her arrest.

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 11 staff members with negative results. HCF reported 60 negative inmate results and two (2) positive inmate results. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 17 negative inmate results. The Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center reported one (1) negative inmate result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,737 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 8,737 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,760 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 988 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]