HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 29, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary with final vaccination numbers will be included each Wednesday. https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/#vaccine
115 New COVID-19 Cases & One Additional Death Reported
DOH reports 115 new cases of coronavirus today. One additional death involving a female, between the ages of 50 to 59 years old, was also reported. She had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|75
|20,782
|Hawai‘i
|5
|2,144
|Maui
|24
|1,706
|Kaua‘i
|0
|178
|Moloka‘i
|0
|25
|Lānaʻi
|0
|107
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|11
|714
|Total Cases
|115
|25,656++
|Deaths
|1
|407
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/28/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-15, O‘ahu-66, Kaua’i‘-0
++As a result of updated information, one came from Hawai‘i Island was recategorized to out-of-state, and one case from O‘ahu was recategorized to Maui.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DOH will be offering free COVID-19 testing tomorrow. It’ll be held at the Lanakila Health Center, from 9 am to 2 pm. Results will be available within 15 minutes, on site. A total of 150 tests will be offered to people. To request an appointment, email [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also call 808-206-3138. Please see attached flyer for details.
Department of the Attorney General:
Florida Couple Arrested for Quarantine Violation
A Gainesville, FL couple were arrested at a Waikīkī hotel this morning by Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General. 43-year-old Andrew J. Edmonson and his wife, 34-year-old Gabriela Girao Edmondson are charged with violating the State’s mandatory quarantine rules. Agents say they both signed and acknowledged their Safe Travel form and understood they had to be quarantined for 10 days in their hotel.
When they checked into to their designated location of quarantine, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, the hotel staff informed them that they would be issued a one-time entrance key and could not leave their room until their quarantine was over. They were angered and told them they were not prisoners and asked how they were supposed to eat. They left the hotel and management informed the Investigations Division. Special Agents developed information on the whereabouts of the two suspects. This morning a team of Special Agents was sent to locate them. The couple was located at another hotel and they were arrested for their quarantine violation.
Bail was set at $2,000 for each. They were booked and charged. Gabriela Girao Edmondson was identified as a Brazilian national and her embassy has been informed of her arrest.
Department of Public Safety:
Inmate and Staff Testing Continues
The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 11 staff members with negative results. HCF reported 60 negative inmate results and two (2) positive inmate results. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 17 negative inmate results. The Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center reported one (1) negative inmate result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:
http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
8,737 Passengers Arrive on Thursday
Yesterday, a total of 8,737 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,760 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 988 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
