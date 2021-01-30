Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 30 – FEB. 5, 2021

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

 

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.6, Kamoa Road and Ala Road, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Uhelekawawa Bridge construction work.

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 13.1 and 13.8, Kalalea Road and Kikoo Loop, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for removal of abandoned vehicles.

4) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 15.1 and 16.7, Aliomanu Road and Koolau Road, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

5) KILAUEA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

6) KILAUEA

Full temporary closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, north end of Kalihiwai Bridge, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for 30 minutes at the half hour of every hour to allow crews to work. Thirty minutes at the top of each hour will be used to clear traffic in both directions. Please obey all traffic controls and anticipate delays.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

