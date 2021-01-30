HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 30 – FEB. 5, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 29, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31.5 and 41.6, Honolua Place and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and pavement striping work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.4 and 0.8, Kinipopo Street and Kainani Street, on Monday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.7 and 0.9, Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Monday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 16.2, E Kaahumanu Avenue and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 12.8, E Kaahumanu Avenue, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work and vegetation removal.