Celebrate Punxsutawney Phil’s Prediction with Holi-stay PA Experiences

Holi-Stay PA’s virtual experiences inspire all to enjoy Groundhog Day festivities safely

Harrisburg, PA – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication will be presented and celebrated virtually this Tuesday, February 2, and the Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s Holi-stay PA. is sharing several options for viewers to participate in this iconic Pennsylvania tradition.

Each year since 1886, thousands have traveled to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney to witness this one-of-kind spectacle. With the help of the tuxedo-clad members of the mysterious Inner Circle, Phil shares his prediction with the world. If he sees his shadow, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of winter and returns to his hole, and if not, he predicts that spring is just around the corner.

Holi-stay PA experiences urge everyone to stay home and stay safe this Groundhog Day without forfeiting the excitement surrounding this 135-year event.

“This year, Punxsutawney Phil and his Inner Circle are keeping his faithful followers safe by foregoing the in-person celebration at Gobbler’s Knob, but viewers can still virtually attend and celebrate with their own at-home festivities. The purpose of Holi-Stay PA is to help Pennsylvanians and those around the globe celebrate the holidays in new and creative ways, while prioritizing health and safety,” said Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “Whether you’re hoping for six more weeks of winter fun or an early spring, we could all use some extra happiness this year.”

Featured activities will include live demonstrations, holiday recipes, themed playlists, social media giveaways, and a live stream of Phil’s highly anticipated prediction beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST on Tuesdsay, February 2. Holi-stay PA is connecting both longtime and new Phil fans with DIY and virtual activities, including:

Wigle Whiskey cocktail demonstration; Festive at-home crafts and recipes including the official Groundhog Cookie; Winter and spring inspired Spotify playlists; and Prognostication live stream.

Through Holi-stay PA, the holiday season is extended, keeping Pennsylvanians connected throughout the winter while celebrating what makes Pennsylvania unique. During the next few months, visitPA will spotlight various small businesses, local artisans, and some of the best chefs from across the state, bringing the best of Pennsylvania to the comfort of your home this season.

Pennsylvanians, or anyone looking to continue celebrating the holidays at home, should visit the Holi-stay PA webpage. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should check out the Responding to COVID-19 Guide.

