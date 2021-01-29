Kalanianaole Highway traffic detoured through Kalama Valley for filming Feb. 2 – 9

Main, News Posted on Jan 28, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of full closures of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, for a film production. The closures will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

The closure beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, will run until 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, but there will be no closure Saturday afternoon or on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Monday, Feb. 1 Tuesday, Feb. 2 Wednesday, Feb. 3 Thursday, Feb. 4 Friday, Feb. 5 Saturday, Feb. 6 Sunday, Feb. 7 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. 12 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. 12 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. 12 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. 12 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. No closure Monday, Feb. 8 Tuesday, Feb. 9 4 p.m. – 12 a.m 12 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

During working hours, traffic will be rerouted to Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive, and Kealahou Street where motorists may re-enter Kalanianaole Highway. Road users will be able to access Hanauma Bay and the Koko Head Shooting Complex (via the western side of closure at Hanauma Bay) during the Wednesday through Friday closures. Access to Sandy Beach Park will not be restricted.

The film crew will begin preparation work on the shoulder of Kalanianaole Highway on Thursday, Jan. 28, through Monday, Feb. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. HPD and Safety Systems will assist with safety procedures and lanes will remain open.

Electronic message boards will be stationed to notify motorists of the closure schedule. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The film production has agreed to provide in-kind maintenance work such as landscaping and shoulder clearing throughout the closure area in consideration for use of the facility.

