Request Help Locating Dustin Giles Andrus Utah Man Accused of Rape, Human Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation 

January 29, 2021

SALT LAKE CTY – The Utah Attorney General’s Office, ICAC Division in cooperation with the Clearfield Police Department are asking for media and public assistance in locating DUSTIN GILES ANDRUS (DOB 10/7/1985), a fugitive who is charged with 12 felonies related to the rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of victims, including minors in 2019 and 2020. Last week, Clearfield police detectives attempted to arrest Andrus, which resulted in Andrus fleeing and leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers disengaged the pursuit due to public safety and Andrus remains on the loose. The Utah Attorney General’s Office and Clearfield Police are asking for any information about the whereabouts of DUSTIN GILED ANDRUS. Andrus is considered dangerous and caution should be exercised before confronting him. Known vehicles for Andrus are: -1995 Dodge Ram 2500-Red -Utah License # E149CK -2017 Subaru WRX-White-License # V613HP Any information on the location of DUSTIN GILES ANDRUS should be called into CLEARFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT TIP LINE: 801-525-2831

###

