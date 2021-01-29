Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,484 in the last 365 days.

Request Help Locating Dustin Giles Andrus Utah Man Accused of Rape, Human Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation 

January 29, 2021

SALT LAKE CTY – The Utah Attorney General’s Office, ICAC Division in cooperation with the Clearfield Police Department are asking for media and public assistance in locating DUSTIN GILES ANDRUS (DOB 10/7/1985), a fugitive who is charged with 12 felonies related to the rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of victims, including minors in 2019 and 2020.   Last week, Clearfield police detectives attempted to arrest Andrus, which resulted in Andrus fleeing and leading officers on a high-speed chase.  Officers disengaged the pursuit due to public safety and Andrus remains on the loose.   The Utah Attorney General’s Office and Clearfield Police are asking for any information about the whereabouts of DUSTIN GILED ANDRUS.  Andrus is considered dangerous and caution should be exercised before confronting him.   Known vehicles for Andrus are: -1995 Dodge Ram 2500-Red -Utah License # E149CK -2017 Subaru WRX-White-License # V613HP   Any information on the location of DUSTIN GILES ANDRUS should be called into CLEARFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT TIP LINE: 801-525-2831

###

Related

You just read:

Request Help Locating Dustin Giles Andrus Utah Man Accused of Rape, Human Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.