Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,571 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-29 14:27:46.503 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Grandin

2021-01-29 14:27:46.503

Story Photo

A $50,000 top prize winning “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket was recently sold at Hill Top Package, 101 N. Cherry St., in Grandin. The prize was claimed by Donald Roberts of Doniphan, and Frank Curry and John King, both of Grandin.

Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $11 million in unclaimed prizes, including eight other top prizes of $50,000.

Missouri Lottery players in Carter County, where this winning ticket was sold, won more than $559,000 in prizes during the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $58,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $492,000 went to educational programs. For a list of the programs that benefited from Lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-01-29 14:27:46.503 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Grandin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.