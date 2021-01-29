2021-01-29 14:27:46.503 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Grandin

2021-01-29 14:27:46.503

A $50,000 top prize winning “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket was recently sold at Hill Top Package, 101 N. Cherry St., in Grandin. The prize was claimed by Donald Roberts of Doniphan, and Frank Curry and John King, both of Grandin.

“Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $11 million in unclaimed prizes, including eight other top prizes of $50,000.

Missouri Lottery players in Carter County, where this winning ticket was sold, won more than $559,000 in prizes during the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $58,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $492,000 went to educational programs. For a list of the programs that benefited from Lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com.