- Thousands of Jobs Available at Utah Virtual Job Fair February 4

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 28, 2021) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Feb. 4. More than 75 Utah employers with more than 2,000 open positions are scheduled to participate in the online event.

“As our economy makes progress in recovering from pandemic impacts, employers all around Utah are hiring,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Division director. “As some industries will be slower to recover than others, now may be a good time for job seekers to look at employment opportunities in a new industry.”

Jobs are available in health care, finance, child care, construction, transportation, manufacturing, national defense and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

###