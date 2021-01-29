San Francisco Federal Credit Union Promotes Palwick

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer of San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) has announced the promotion of Melissa Palwick from Consumer Lending Manager to Chief Member Experience Officer (CME).



“Melissa has been a rising star here at the Credit Union,” said Oliver. “She was instrumental in our recent internal core conversion project and is someone who always goes above and beyond. She always has a positive attitude, which is invaluable.”

As Consumer Lending Manager at SFFedCU, Palwick has been responsible for all underwriting, processing, new product development, quality assurance, and servicing of the consumer loan products. Prior to joining the Credit Union, Palwick spent 20 years at Bank of the West, working her way up from an entry level customer service position to Vice President of Dealer Financial Service Operations. Palwick, who grew up in Benicia, is a resident of Solano County.

In this new role, Palwick will oversee the Member Service Center, Training, Business and Community Development, Marketing, and Digital Sales and Service.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member-owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to nearly 49,000 members and have assets of $1.2 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com

