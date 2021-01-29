SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NHLD, SSPK, PS, and TCF Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ CM: NHLD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to National Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by B. Riley Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, National Holdings’ shareholders will receive $3.25 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-national-holdings-corporation.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ CM: SSPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Silver Spike’s agreement to merge with WM Holding Company, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-silver-spike-acquisition-corp.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners VII, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Pluralsight’s shareholders will $20.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pluralsight-inc-merger.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TCF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TCF Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, TCF Financial’s shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington Bancshares per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tcf-financial-corporation-merger.

