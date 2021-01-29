Zafin Welcomes Michael Lee as Executive Vice President of Community and Regional Banking to Spearhead Company’s Continued Growth in the Sector

/EIN News/ -- Lee will leverage his deep understanding of the banking industry to provide community financial institutions with innovative technology solutions to give them a competitive edge



NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the addition of Michael Lee as Executive Vice President of Community and Regional Banking. In his role, Lee will spearhead Zafin’s strategy to extend its services to the credit union and community banking markets. He will oversee growth for the company’s recently launched Zafin Community Advantage, a Growth-as-a-Service Solution that provides community banks and credit unions with a cloud-native library of configurable products and offers designed to meet the banking needs of desirable target segments.



Lee brings more than 20 years of experience in fintech and banking, having held leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and Washington Mutual. Prior to joining Zafin, Lee served as Senior Vice President at Kasasa, a financial technology company, where he gained unique insight into the technology needs of credit unions and community banks through leadership roles across business development, client management and sales enablement.



"It's imperative that community financial institutions have the technology to increase customer loyalty, attract new customers and drive growth, especially after the disruption caused by the pandemic," said Lee. "Zafin has a proven record of providing best-in-class product and pricing solutions to the world’s most customer-centric banks, and my goal is to ensure we replicate this success in the community banking and credit union space which has long had a need for a cost-effective solution."



Lee will work to serve the unique needs of credit unions and community banks and ensure Zafin provides solutions that help them successfully differentiate and compete in the marketplace. He will also lead the company's sales team in the credit union and community banking markets.



"Consumers are increasingly looking for stronger client experiences from their bank or credit union and it’s important these financial institutions have a platform that can deliver personalized innovative product propositions,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and CEO of Zafin. “Michael is a proven leader in the industry, and we believe he'll leverage his deep understanding of the community banking and credit union sector to prioritize the needs of the industry and drive significant growth for both Zafin and the financial institutions we serve."



About Zafin

Zafin, the world’s leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks and credit unions of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

www.zafin.com

Media Contact

Laurel Mengers

Uproar PR for Zafin

lmengers@uproarpr.com



