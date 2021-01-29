Barbecue At Home Invites Fans to Host a Living Room Tailgate For Sunday’s Big Game

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is encouraging guests to tailgate and celebrate professional football’s last game of the season by offering curated limited-edition themed meat boxes ahead of the big game.

For a limited time, fans of stadium-fare can order the ultimate homegating box directly to their doorstep by purchasing Barbecue At Home’s Tailgate Box or Game Day Box.

The barbecue retailer and meal subscription service’s Tailgate Box includes a variety of game day favorites such as jumbo chicken wings, St. Louis ribs, boneless ribeye steaks, filet mignon, jalapeno cheddar sausages and Dickey’s original smoked sausage.

The barbecue inspired and chef-curated Game Day Box features a full spread of snackable offerings to keep fans full and mouthwatering throughout the game with tasty classics like buffalo chicken dip, melty cheesy queso, jalapeno cheddar sausage and more.

Both boxes are available at nearly 50% off their normal retail price for a limited time steal of $99.99 and fans ordering either of these boxes will receive free delivery on their purchase.

Barbecue fans can elevate their at home game day experience by taking advantage of the full variety of Pit Master essentials such as sauces, rubs, grill tools and more available on athome.dickeys.com.

Recipes featuring Barbecue At Home everyday products and holiday products are available on the Barbecue At Home retail site.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

###

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com