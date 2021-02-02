Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Ready to Help Motorcycle Accident Victims in Los Angeles County

One of Burbank's leading law firms provides legal help to victims of motorcycle accidents.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of victims of motorcycle accidents.

"People who suffer injuries caused by the negligence of other drivers have the right to recover damages under the law" said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm. “Negligent motorists can seriously hurt motorcycle riders. Oftentimes motorcycle injuries can be catastrophic. A motorcycle accident lawyer can help recover money damages to pay for medical bills, and lost earnings, and to compensate for physical pain and suffering.”

“If you are injured in a motorcycle accident, the first thing you should do is get out of harms way, and get the medical care you need. If you are able to do so, you should also collect as much information regarding the accident as possible,” emphasized Akopyan and added, “If there were witnesses, get their names and contact information.”

Akopyan also highlighted that victims of motorcycle accidents are not not legally obligated to speak with the other driver’s insurance company. Injury victims would be well advised to consult an injury attorney as soon as possible. Injury victims need not go at it alone. The Akopyan Law Firm is ready fight on behalf of victims who get hut in motorcycle accidents. “If you or someone you love was injured in a motorcycle accident, contact Akopyan Law Firm for a complimentary case evaluation," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has more than a decade of experience fighting wrongdoers and their insurance companies. Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys also includes partner, Ani M. Akopyan, who like Michael Akopyan, was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

The Akopyan Law Firm has recovered millions of dollars for its clients. If you have you been in a motorcycle accident that was someone else's fault, call the Akopyan Law Firm for a complimentary case evaluation.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

