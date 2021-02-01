Jordan Jacobs Now Offering Lip Enhancement Solutions at its MedSpa in NYC

One of the nation’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty has expanded her company’s services.

MOUNT KISCO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that it is now offering lip enhancement solutions at its medspa in NYC.

“Lip fillers immediately plump, volumize, and define the shape of your lips through the injection of hyaluronic acid, a substance that is naturally produced in the body,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and management.

Jacobs explained that lip enhancement is achieved by injecting the filler, hyaluronic acid, into the lips after the application of a numbing solution.

“It is slowly broken down over a period of months with results typically lasting three to 12 months, depending on the individual and product selected. It is highly recommended that treatments are performed on a regular basis to maintain full, natural lips,” Jacobs said, before adding, “Discontinuation of treatment may result in the lips returning to pre-treatment appearance.”

Jacobs went on to point out that its medspa in NYC is also offering Fat Removal. Fat removal, according to Jacobs, targets small, stubborn areas of fat that can be permanently eliminated with injections of Kybella, which destroys fat cells and causes them to be expelled from the body.

Jacobs, a registered nurse, who offers clients simple, natural-looking solutions to enhance peoples beauty through a combination of compassion, knowledge, and personal attention, went on to explain that fat removal is deoxycholic acid - a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down and remove fat from stubborn areas such as a double chin, abdomen, arms, and thighs.

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs, she treats clients in offices in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, and Canada, while training medical practitioners all over the world.

For more information, please visit https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/meet-jordan-jacobs/ and https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/blog/.

About Jordan Jacobs

Jordan Jacob’s mission is to empower her clients to live with confidence by helping them to achieve their aesthetic goals. Beauty is at its best when it makes a difference, not only in our appearance but in our lives.

