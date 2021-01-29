PAC Capital Joins Others to Sponsor the World’s Largest Mining Investment Conference - Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba)

PAC Capital Limited (“PAC Capital”) (www.PACCapitalLtd.com), a leading transaction advisory firm and the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 2021 Investing African Mining Indaba Conference –the world’s largest mining investment conference dedicated to the capitalization and development of mining in Africa.

“There is an increasing focus from more African countries towards maximizing the huge untapped resources in the mining sector and Nigeria is not an exception. African Mining Indaba is a unique Conference to explore necessary collaborations and partnership towards maximizing these potentials.” Babatunde Oyekunle, PAC Capital Deputy Managing Director.

“Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba), part of Hyve Group Plc, is delighted to announce PAC Capital Ltd have joined Mining Indaba Virtual (2-3 February 2021) as a Gold Sponsor. We are delighted to confirm PAC Capital Limited among other sponsors, including Anglo American, Sibanye-Stillwater, Rio Tinto, Vedanta and Exxaro Resources to name a few,” the organizers confirmed.

The new development serves as the PAC Capital’s first step towards exploring emerging opportunities with Africa’s Mining Industry. Looking ahead, PAC Capital aims to help investors unlock value in the African mining industry while leveraging on its existing strategic alliances and strong network across Africa.

Humphrey Oriakhi, PAC Capital Managing Director, commented: “The restrictions imposed by the current global pandemic have made physical gatherings limited and mining activities have not been spared either. However, the pandemic has also demonstrated that gold remains valuable as a viable store of value even in a technology driven world. This has further driven home the point, for Africa, to focus on value addition to their solid mineral resources. This requires scarce financial resources and PAC Capital is positioned to provide solutions.”

The President of South Africa, His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual with over 6000 delegates expected to be in attendance. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference will be virtual this year.

Media Contact: On behalf of PAC Capital Limited Omolola Ojo Email: omolola.ojo@panafricancapitalholdings.com

About PAC Capital Limited: PAC Capital (www.PACCapitalLtd.com) the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings with an excellent track record of successful fund raising and financial advisory services that encompass Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, Hospitality etc. The company provides comprehensive Advisory services to a diverse client base which includes Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors and Government Agencies. PAC Capital’s transaction experience spans across several sectors including Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Aviation, and the Public Sector.