Crown Uniform and Linen Announces Update to Mat Rental Service Page for Providence, Rhode Island
Crown Uniform and Linen provides commercial mat rental service in New England. The company is updating its mat rental service.
We see small businesses in Providence and all of Rhode Island struggling to open up responsibly as pandemic restrictions lift.”PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, serving the New England region from Massachusetts to Connecticut, Rhode Island to Maine and beyond with professional linen, uniform, and mat services at https://crownuniform.com/, is proud to announce a timely new post. The new post focuses on Rhode Island businesses that may be looking for a commercial mat service.
"We see small businesses in Providence and all of Rhode Island struggling to open up responsibly as pandemic restrictions lift. That includes following sanitation and safety guidelines in a budget-friendly way," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "We can help local businesses in Rhode Island with a safe, cost-effective strategy for regular commercial mat delivery."
Interested persons can review the updated informational page at https://crownuniform.com/mats-mops-and-towels/. The page explains the benefits of using a commercial mat rental service, not just in Providence but throughout New England. Businesses in cities such as Boston, Nashua, and Portland can benefit from "outsourcing" this often-overlooked service need.
As New England businesses struggle to stay open safely this winter, owners might review their financial obligations for various key services. Specific sanitary guidelines for floor and entrance mats could raise concerns for Rhode Island business owners on a tight budget. Buying and cleaning floor mats could be cost prohibitive to small businesses like nail salons, restaurants, and commercial kitchens. A commercial mat rental service could help.
Small business owners in New England looking for information about local mat delivery service can review the page at https://crownuniform.com/rhode-island-is-known-as-friendly-and-at-crown-linen-so-are-we/. Crown Uniform serves all of Rhode Island with mats, linens, and uniforms. The company also has an industry-specific site focused on healthcare apparel at https://www.crownhealthcareapparel.com/. This site focuses on the all-important healthcare industry, in Rhode Island and throughout New England.
MAT RENTAL SERVICES HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES STAY SAFE
Rhode Island hair salons, restaurants and hotels may be preparing to reopen as Covid-19 restrictions loosen. An increase in foot traffic may prompt small business owners to reevaluate customer safety across a range of issues, including the most basic: floor mats. Good-looking, customized floor mats make a valuable first impression on customers — and reduce the risk of slips and falls, especially in winter. Using a commercial floor mat service instead of purchasing mats could help businesses reduce costs during tough economic times. For these reasons, Crown Uniform and Linen announces a page update for mat rental service in Providence, RI. New England businesses such as hair salons, restaurants and commercial kitchens can rent floor mats for their establishments.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly/green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Business owners looking for the best floor mat rental service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, can contact the company. Decision-makers searching for a top-rated uniform delivery service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals, or hotels can reach out to the top-rated commercial laundry service. They should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company also offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
