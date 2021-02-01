Positive Americana Creative Contest to Reward Fiction Jewelry Mom Made in America
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with goodies made by moms.
The purpose of 'Positive Americana' contest is to inspire unity and love for the US. Every week, the most inspiring creative design entry wins a sweet reward 'Made in America by Moms.'
Parrish Walsh curator and owner of Fiction Jewelry is one of our creative moms who will design personalized jewelry.
According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We celebrate passionate moms who design creative sweets in their lovely shops by rewarding 'The Best American Made Goodies!'"
Positive American Creative Design Contest is Launching on Valentine's Day 2021
Participants can be 5 to 105 years old and live in the US.
Participants use their creative design and drawing skills to inspire a positive message about love, peace, and unity in the US.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Julia Preston from Kidazzler was instrumental in the development and inspiration of 'Made in America by Moms.' I am grateful for the feedback, input, and service Kidazzler has provided my company."
About
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce first. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Kidazzler is a national parenting platform built by parents for parents. Kidazzler makes it simple to find and discover kids activities, kids products, and family-friendly business and service providers. Kidazzler’s deals marketplace features exciting deals on kids classes, kids subscription boxes, kids programs, the best kid-friendly events and special deals on products and services for moms and parents! Find it all on www.kidazzler.com.
