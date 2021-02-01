Steven Fisackerly, Business Expert, Launches Newly Revamped Global Economic News Website

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to stay on top of the latest economic news around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic can now take advantage of a new and improved blog website by business expert Steven Fisackerly.

The website is available at www.stevenfisackerlybusiness.com. Steven Fisackerly launched the website in early 2020 with the goal of providing readers with up-to-date information on world economic events. However, the website ended up generating two times the amount of Web traffic initially expected. He thus decided to revamp the popular site based on readers’ feedback in January 2021 and relaunch it in February 2021.

According to Fisackerly, the new site, Version 2.0, is more intuitive than the previous version of the website. At the same time, the new version offers the same type of high-quality content that initially put the site on the map online in 2020.

The website features several informative Web pages as well as blogs featuring the latest business/economic news in multiple countries. According to Fisackerly, this information is especially invaluable today as many companies and clients try to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, readers can discover through the website how the pandemic is impacting the cryptocurrency industry. The website additionally details how company executives are dealing with human resource issues and promoting business continuity during the pandemic. Readers can additionally discover which industries, such as technology and health care, have experienced the most success during the global pandemic.

Steven Fisackerly said the overall goal of the newly revamped website is to empower his fans to make educated decisions about their careers and investments by giving them in-depth updates about how companies are dealing with the pandemic around the world. All in all, the site should put readers in the best position to protect their best interests financially in the months and years ahead.

