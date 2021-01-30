King Cashis Releases His New EP "King's Corner"
KING'S CORNER!PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 54th and Greenway is KING'S CORNER.
KING CASHIS sits on his throne, a sovereign leader.
His counterparts are stale, regurgitating outdated vibes still, and KING CASHIS is not waiting for the reigning rulers to step down. There will be no peaceful transfer of power coming to the trap and hip-hop artists of Philadelphia. KING CASHIS's success and their successor is here.
KING CASHIS is talented and expressive, a combination of the environment of his upbringing and his ability to craft his life experiences into verses. Authenticity fuels his connection to his audiences. He invigorates fans with originality and transparency, which adds to his validity.
KING CASHIS explains how his sound changes to align with his mood when writing or in the studio. KING CASHIS describes his sound as unique and versatile, not clinging to one sound or style. While he carries crossover appeal, KING CASHIS is most excited about the heavy trap hip hop sound on KING’S CORNER. KING CASHIS reflects on how all his influences turned nothing into something artists such as Gillie Da Kid, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane, and Akon. KING CASHIS is the CEO of ForeignXchange Music, LLC and has performed in Philadelphia, Minnesota, Atlanta, Iowa, New York, and Ohio.
ForeignXchange Music presents a compelling collection of powerful trap and hip-hop tracks on KING’S CORNER.
ENEMIES sets a feverish tone with a seminar of lyricism over a hypnotizing melody. KING CASHIS greets listeners on the drop, “Hello ugh, Hello, Hello, my darling I’m sorry but it’s over, I’m married to the game but got relations with her sister”.
FAMILY has low rolling basslines and whistling synths paired with a superb clean vocal and hype track. The verse is unforgettable, and this track will stay on repeat.
KITCHEN is a cook up anthem that trap fans will love.
ROLLY is a crossover hit that will resonate with various listeners immediately.
TOUR BUS drips with premonitions of greatness and elite status within the game.
I GOT IT ALL takes listeners on an exploration into KING CASHIS's versatile combination of singing and rapping.
MONEY BAG carries an ambiance of invincibility and displays KING CASHIS's growing confidence.
Make sure to follow King Cashis
Instagram: https://instagram.com/king_cashis
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realking_cashis
Watch the videos for Family and Rolly on YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCp00eqqOXe5NhH_4RxP4yHg
Music stream: https://ditto.fm/kings-corner
KING’s CORNER and other singles can be purchased at https://foreignxchangemusic.com
KING’S CORNER is available on all popular music streaming platforms on January 29, 2021.
