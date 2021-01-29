Song fi re-invents social media and takes on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter with MOS-21

MOS-21 re-invents Social Media

MOs-21 integrates seamlessly with Android and IOS Operating Systems

MOS-21 Photo-pro provides state of the art photo editing without having to download expensive and complicated photo editing programs to your computer because it is available on every Song fi members page.

All Song fi member have access to the revolutionary MOS-21 online video editing suite that allows all the videos from your phone and other locations to be editing and produced into high end productions for personal and business use.