When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 28, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 28, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to undeclared almonds and pecans Company Name: think! and Interpac Technologies, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Protein fiber oatmeal farmer’s market berry crumble

Company Announcement

think! and Interpac Technologies, Inc., of Woodland, California, a supplier of certain think! brand oatmeal products, have issued a voluntary recall on specific lots of think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble products which may inadvertently contain undeclared tree nuts, including almonds and pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, such as almonds and pecans, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The recalled think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble products were manufactured in the United States, distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores and ecommerce websites, including www.thinkproducts.com.

The recalled products are sold in individual 1.76 oz bowls with a UPC Code of 753656711836 or a case containing 6 individual bowls with a UPC Code of 753656712338, all with best by dates of N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, or N21OCT21 stamped on the bottom of the bowl.

To date, neither Interpac Technologies nor think! have received any reports of illness associated with consumption of the recalled products. All of the affected products include the following statement on the packaging: “MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES…TREE NUTS.”

The recall was initiated following a report from a consumer of finding a piece of almond while consuming the product, and it was discovered that products manufactured in the same lot may contain undeclared almonds or pecans. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an inadvertent error in the production process.

Consumers who have purchased the products under recall should not eat them and may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information, consumers may call 866-98THINK from 8:30 – 5:00 pm CST