PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Conference Call – Thursday, February 25, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, February 24, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 7896168
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7896168
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts:         
Kyle Sourk
Sr. Manager Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com




