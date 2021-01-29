C-Bond’s EPA Registered MB-10 Tablets Can Directly Address President Biden’s Call to Properly Sanitize Schools for Full Reopening

/EIN News/ -- C-Bond’s MB-10 Tablets, on EPA’s List N, are being used to effectively disinfect classrooms and school buses of viruses and bacteria without leaving residue



Products on EPA List N kill coronavirus SARS Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used according to label directions

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its EPA registered MB-10 Tablets® can directly address President Biden’s call to properly sanitize schools and school buses for full reopening.

“As the President and other high ranking officials strengthen the call to have all teachers and children return to school, they are also demanding that schools take the appropriate steps to disinfect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe that getting in front of the right people, specifically decision makers in school systems, can help expand awareness and, more importantly, the use of MB-10 Tablets.”

The Company has communicated, through its advisors, with state and local school officials to pursue this opportunity.

EPA registered MB-10 Tablets are a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses. MB-10 Tablets, which are quickly and easily applied using a commercially available sprayer, effectively disinfect in minutes to provide fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact and pets. MB-10 Tablets leave no chemical residue post-application and can be allowed to air dry.

The tablets are safe for all hard, non-porous surfaces. MB-10 sanitizes glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, HVAC systems, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metal materials, without leaving a chemical residue or odor. Products on EPA’s List N kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions.

MB-10 Tablets have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-Co-V-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, MB-10 Tablets can be used against SARS-Co-V-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against SARS-Co-V-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the EPA website at https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-coronavirus-covid-19 for additional information. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-Co-V-2.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that getting in front of the right people, specifically decision makers in school systems, can help expand awareness and, more importantly, the use of MB-10 Tablets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

