Whiteside Capital Group launching its digital auction arm in February

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heads up for those investors who like diversifying their portfolio, Whiteside Capital Group is excited to announce the launch of Whiteside Capital Auction, its newest digital auction site this coming February. For those unfamiliar with portfolio diversification, it is a strategy that allows investors to have both traditional and alternative assets. It allows investors to hedge against inflation or any market blow that affects any traditional investments. By adding alternatives to your portfolio, you will have an asset that does not rely on the global economy.



Thankfully, Whiteside Capital Group (WSC) introduces a new way of investing. The company started out as a financial technology firm that focuses on connecting various businesses to alternative financiers and financial institutions. In 2016, the company raised US$10 million during its seed round to provide additional cash flow to businesses and start-ups. Last year, WSC boosted its war chest with another US$40 million in another private round to scale up its digital operations and presence to achieve its goal of becoming the leading auction house globally.

To disrupt the Auction Industry, Whiteside Capital Auction allows anyone to participate in the various auctions without needing to leave the comfort of their own homes. From expensive jewelry, luxury bags and highly sought-after timepieces, Whiteside Capital Auction brings the prestige and excitement of auctions straight to you.

"Anyone can now have ownership of rare and limited items. While this type of investment and ownership used to be only available to the wealthier population, WSC's innovative Collaborative Auction Program significantly reduces the barriers to entry and allows anyone to have a stake in these items," said Peter Krause, Chief Marketing Officer of Whiteside Capital Group.

"Furthermore, Whiteside Capital Auction is the first auction house to accept digital assets for payment, creating a new milestone for the whole auction industry. Connecting our business to the blockchain allows us to transform the chain of custody of coveted items and allows any person with digital assets to join us and experience the new face of the retail of tomorrow," added Krause.

About Whiteside Capital Group

Whiteside Capital Group (WSC) is a multifaceted technological firm founded focusing on bringing value to retail clients through the use of unique technologies and a global collaborative economy concept. Incorporated in 2016 at Belize, the company sources and introduces opportunities for our clients to fund the acquisition of various undervalued assets and in return provide a share of profits after every auction. It also aims to introduce the first of its kind, global collaborative auction concept to the world through our Collaborative Auction Program (CAP).

