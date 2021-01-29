SolarWindow Director John Rhee to Deliver Keynote Address at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, is pleased to announce that SolarWindow Director Mr. John Rhee is presenting a keynote address on innovation, renewable energy, and the role SolarWindow can play in climate tech and sustainability in the capital markets.



Mr. Rhee will deliver the keynote address at the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference Panel on Climate Tech and Sustainability, on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6pm eastern time.

“I look forward to presenting and engaging with the audience at Tuck’s PE and VC Conference, sharing how SolarWindow innovations can become a sustainable energy solution to a rising demand for electricity.

“SolarWindow has developed LiquidElectricity™ coatings, a next generation renewable energy source which can be applied to glass and plastics to create electricity-generating skyscraper windows, automotive sunroofs, aerospace applications, agrivoltaics, and more,” stated Mr. John Rhee, Director of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

In addition to serving as Director, Mr. John Rhee heads the executive leadership of SolarWindow Asia. He is a Founding Partner of a successful social impact investment company, serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Nobel Sustainability Trust.

Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund, and today is a global leader in sustainability with a long history of philanthropy.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity™ coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow operations include: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories in the United States; and, executive management and operations primarily supported by contract partners and service providers, suppliers, and part-time and full-time contract staff, and Advisors in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.

