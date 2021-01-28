2021-01-28 11:41:09.527 O'Fallon Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Robert Rooney of O’Fallon was one of four Missouri Lottery players to win a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Jan. 9 drawing. Rooney’s ticket, purchased at QuikTrip, 8601 Mexico Road in O’Fallon, matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. 

The winning numbers that night were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46, and the Powerball number was 13.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

