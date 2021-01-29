Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G Launches In-Store and Online Across Canada; follows recent release of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G and Galaxy Buds Pro come in exciting colours packed with innovative features to make what you do more epic.

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores1, online at Samsung.com/ca and at major carrier and retail partners across Canada. The launch follows the recent release of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on January 14, 2021.



“Strong demand for the Galaxy S21 Series 5G suggests Canadians share our excitement for the latest mobile innovations from Samsung,” said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. “We are proud to deliver on seamless connectivity with the latest Galaxy ecosystem products.”

Make the Most of Everyday Moments

With a new bold and iconic design, pro-grade camera and video capabilities, premium viewing experience, and powerful connectivity experiences, Galaxy S21 Series 5G is the smartphone lineup that empowers you to share your world and connect with the things and people that matter most.

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G comes in new and exciting colours such as a vibrant Phantom Violet, Phantom White and Phantom Pink in addition to timeless hues such as sleek Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Gray2 to reflect your unique personality and style.

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G comes in three models to fit your lifestyle and feature needs:

Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G offer the latest flagship experiences to help you get the most out of every moment.

offer the latest flagship experiences to help you get the most out of every moment. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers the ultimate in cutting-edge technology for people who demand to be a step ahead.

Galaxy Buds Pro further elevate the Galaxy ecosystem experience when paired with your Galaxy S21 Series 5G. Whether you’re listening to music, watching video or hosting video calls, everyday experiences feel epic with premium sound. Galaxy Buds Pro deliver crystal clear call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity to help make the most of every moment.

And if you need to keep tabs on something, the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator is designed to help keep track of everything that matters – simply attach it to your keys, bag, or even your pet.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G lineup is available for purchase starting January 29, 2021 at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and retail and carrier partners across Canada including Bell Mobility, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Shaw Mobile, TELUS Mobility, and Videotron3.

In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience stores offer curbside, storefront4 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Samsung Experience Store locations are as follows:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre



Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are available in the following colours featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and samsung.com exclusive colours Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown, in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models with 12GB or 16GB RAM. Pricing is $1,649.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model with 12GB RAM, $1,719.99 (Phantom Black only; our regular price) for the 256GB model with 12GB RAM, and $1,889.99 (our regular price) for the 512GB model with 16GB RAM (Phantom Black only; our regular price).





Galaxy S21+ 5G: Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black and samsung.com exclusive colours Phantom Gold and Phantom Red in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,399.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,469.99 (Phantom Black only; our regular price) for the 256GB model.





Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black and samsung.com exclusive colours Phantom Gold and Phantom Red in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,399.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,469.99 (Phantom Black only; our regular price) for the 256GB model. Galaxy S21 5G: Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,129.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,199.99 (Phantom Gray only; our regular price) for the 256GB model.



Offered in three stunning colours to match your Galaxy S21 Series 5G device, Galaxy Buds Pro come in incredible Phantom Violet, and timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver for $264.99 (our regular price). For the first time in Canada, now through March 1, 2021, eligible customers can receive a $65 credit through the national headphone trade-in program7 by exchanging their old wired and wireless headphones when purchasing the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is also available starting January 29, 2021 at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca and at select carrier partner locations8. Galaxy SmartTag comes in Black for $39.99 for an individual Pack (our regular price).

Early Purchase Offers



Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S21 Series 5G device at a Samsung Experience Store or carrier or retailer partner location through February 12, 2021 will receive an e-voucher through the Samsung Members App, redeemable for a Gift With Purchase online at Samsung.com/ca:

Purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and receive an e-voucher for Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator. 9





and receive an e-voucher for Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator. Purchase the Galaxy S21 5G or Galaxy S21+ 5G and receive an e-voucher for Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator.10



From January 29, 2021 to March 3, 2021, Canadians can receive a credit of up to $300, plus the value of their traded-in mobile phone, with the purchase of a Galaxy S21 Series 5G device 11 at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca.

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Galaxy S21 Series 5G device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience the latest in flagship smartphone technology from Samsung in a way that fits your budget.12

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track13.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/.

For more information on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G: samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s21-ultra-5g or samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s21-5g.

For more information on Samsung Galaxy Buds pro: samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds-pro-black-sm-r190nzkaxac/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: samsung.com/ca/mobile-accessories/galaxy-smarttag-black-ei-t5300bbegca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

_____________________________________

1 In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience stores offer curbside, storefront and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change. Samsung also offers convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

2 Colour availability varies by model and retailer.

3 Also available at additional Canadian carrier partners. Please contact your carrier partner for details.

4 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

5 Samsung.com exclusive colours need special production. Please allow up to 4-5 weeks for delivery. Colour availability may vary depending on carrier.

6 Samsung.com exclusive colours need special production. Please allow up to 4-5 weeks for delivery. Colour availability may vary depending on carrier.

7 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in credit of $65 when you: (1) purchase Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro between January 21st, 2021 and March 1, 2021 from a participating authorized Canadian carrier or retailer, a Samsung Experience Store, or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (2) complete the trade-in of your old headphones (i) at time of purchase if purchasing from a Samsung Experience Store, or (ii) by March 15th, 2021 if purchasing from a participating carrier or retailer or online at Samsung.com/ca. Offer is limited to one (1) trade-in headphone per Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Proof of purchase required. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Offer is open to Canadian residents only. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer unless otherwise specifically agreed to by Samsung in writing or by the participating Canadian authorized carrier or retailer. See full Terms and Conditions available at www.samsung.com/ca/promotions for more details and how to redeem your credit.

8 Currently available for purchase through Videotron. Subject to change.

9 Purchase from January 29th, 2021 – February 12th, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Models SM-G998WZKAXAC/SM-G998WZSAXAC- regular price $1649.99, SM-G998WZKEXAC – regular price $1719.99, SM-G998WZKFXAC- regular price $1889.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Black – Model No SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

There are 17,750 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G device between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free.

To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/)

Between January 14th and February 28th, 2021, click on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher . Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until February 28th, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

10 Purchase from January 29th, 2021 – February 12th, 2021, the Galaxy S21+ (Models SM-G996WZKAXAC/SM-G996WZVAXAC/SM-G996WZSAXAC- regular price $1399.99, SM-G996WZKEXAC- regular price $1469.99) or Galaxy S21 (Models SM-G991WZAAXAC/SM-G991WZIAXAC/SM-G991WZVAXAC/SM-G991WZWAXAC- regular price $1129.99, SM-G991WZAEXAC- regular price $1199.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Black – Model No SM-R180NZKAXAC; regular price $199.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

There are 17,750 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy S21 Series 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy S21 Series 5G device between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free.

To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/ ) Between January 14th and February 28th, 2021, click on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher . Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until February 28th, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

11 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid, subject to complying with these Terms and Conditions, if a customer:

Purchases an eligible Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G device from January 29 to March 3, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”); and (2) trade-in an Eligible Trade-in device (as indicated in more detail below).

Receive a promotional credit of $200 if you trade-in any mobile device, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $200 credit, your trade-in device can be any make, any model, any manufacturer and any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

Receive a promotional credit of $300 if you trade-in any one of the following devices: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $300 credit, your trade-in device can be any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

The $200 or $300 promotional credit, as applicable, can be used towards the outright purchase of any eligible Samsung S21 Ultra 5G from Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca during the Offer Period.

The value of the Eligible Trade-in device will be determined, as applicable, by Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. This offer has no cash value. Any questions relating to the Eligible Trade-in device must be addressed where the trade-in takes place. For any questions with respect to the trade-in process conducted online at www.samsung.com/ca, please call 1-800-863-8023. Trade-in value is final and non-negotiable.

While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is open to Canadian residents only. Offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer unless otherwise specifically agreed to by Samsung in writing.

For full Terms and Conditions, https://shop.samsung.com/ca/tradein .

12 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends March 31, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.

13 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff6acbf8-3ac7-47ec-920d-503fa4e89c76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3b3df32-fb4b-4e94-a8aa-04e52811c381

