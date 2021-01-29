Choom Announces Second Store Opening in Vancouver, B.C., with New Yaletown Location

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), one of Canada’s leading recreational cannabis retailers, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest retail location in the Yaletown neighborhood of Vancouver, B.C. (1391 Richards Street, Vancouver V6B 3G7). The brand currently has 15 locations operational across Alberta, Ontario, and B.C, with ambitious expansion plans through 2024.



“It’s an exciting start to 2021 for Choom, we are seeing the expansion of our brand in our hometown of Vancouver,” said Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom. “We continue to see the brand come to life, through the tireless efforts of our team. Choom is staying true to our vision; providing a best-in-class retail cannabis experience to every client, in every market we serve.”

The brand continues to build its community with this latest location. Inspiration is drawn from Hawaii’s Choom Gang of the 1970’s, illustrated through a visual gallery and art installations throughout the space. With a proprietary selling and servicing model, customers are engaged in a unique experience during each visit. The location has a boutique feel, fitted with premium fixtures, bringing an elevated sophistication to the space and broader market. The location also offers click and collect services making the purchasing process seamless, providing choice to customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure the safety of staff and customers, Choom is taking extra precautions, such as physical distancing, and practicing regular sanitization and safety measures, in support of continued Health Canada recommendations.

As part of Choom’s strategic growth planning, Dylan Murray, Choom’s current Vice President of Finance, will step into the role of Chief Financial Officer, with Terese Gieselman continuing in the capacity of Corporate Secretary.

Today’s opening marks the second of eight locations planned for British Columbia.

About Choom™

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii’s “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970’s who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

