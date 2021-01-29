Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2020 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $5.2MM, or $1.91 per basic common share.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on February 16, 2021, to common stockholders of record on February 8, 2021.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “2020 was one of the most challenging years in our long history of providing community banking services to the residents of New Hampshire. The pandemic effected every part of our Bank and required us to adapt to a constantly changing environment. I am extremely proud of our entire organization in pulling together to meet our customers’ needs. For the first time in our history we finished the year with total assets in excess of $1 Billion, reflecting not only the hard work and dedication of our staff, but the confidence our customers have in Northway Bank.”

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.1 billion, total loans, net, were $722 million, and total deposits were $886 million at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased 21% compared to December 31, 2019 driven by an increase in non maturity deposits of $170 million or 27%.

Total loans, net increased $93 million or 15% compared to December 31, 2019.

Net income of $5.2 million included $2.2 million in gain on sale of residential mortgage loans.

In 2020, the Bank processed and closed 705 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans in the aggregate amount of $71 million. As of December 31, 2020, $46 million remained outstanding.

In 2020, the Bank originated 693 residential first mortgage loans totaling $145 million, the most ever originated by the Bank.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank granted short term payment deferments on $132 million of commercial loans under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. As of December 31, 2020, only $12 million were still in deferment.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.42% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019.

Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020 were 9.67% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.33% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.04% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.

The market price of our common stock, as of January 28, 2021, was $28.40.





Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,338 $ 8,231 $ 32,007 $ 34,643 Interest Expense 796 1,084 3,731 5,269 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,542 7,147 28,276 29,374 Provision for Loan Losses 750 - 2,250 210 All Other Noninterest Income 1,908 1,620 7,754 6,652 Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - 1,175 827 Noninterest Expense 7,488 7,328 29,896 29,209 Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities 1,212 1,439 5,059 7,434 Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold 373 1,319 399 2,243 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held 1,678 (576 ) 589 1,502 Income before Income Tax Expense 3,263 2,182 6,047 11,179 Income Tax Expense 557 279 803 1,895 Net Income $ 2,706 $ 1,903 $ 5,244 $ 9,284 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 2,706 $ 1,903 $ 5,244 $ 9,284 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.69 $ 1.91 $ 3.37









12/31/20 12/31/2019 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,119,552 $ 916,995 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 167,812 78,639 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 172,117 160,484 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 17,901 11,899 Loans Held-for-Sale 237 1,424 Loans, Net 722,354 628,797 Total Liabilities 1,023,437 825,616 Retail Non-Maturity Deposits 673,502 508,724 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 116,255 110,602 Certificates of Deposit 96,476 111,771 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 103,523 64,329 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 96,115 91,379 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.96 % 3.45 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.34 4.05 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.51 0.77 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 34.93 $ 33.21 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 31.07 29.60 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.67 % 11.43 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.04 13.61 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 16.08 16.89 Total Risk-Based Capital 17.33 18.10 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 311 % 230 %

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

