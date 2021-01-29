Do you have cash waiting for you to claim?

National Unclaimed Property Day is Feb. 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Jan. 28, 2021 – Did you know there’s a 1 in 10 chance you may have money out there waiting for you to claim? Couldn’t we all use a little extra cash right now?

You could be among hundreds of thousands of people who have money from uncashed checks, forgotten utility deposits, or old bank accounts being held for them by Washington state’s Unclaimed Property program (UCP).

On Feb. 1, the Department of Revenue is partnering with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) for the first annual Unclaimed Property Day. This event is aimed at raising awareness of unclaimed property nationwide and encouraging people to search for and claim their lost money.

Revenue administers Washington state’s Unclaimed Property program and works to return money and other tangible assets held by the state to its rightful owners. The program holds in excess of $1.4 billion in unclaimed funds, and last year returned $74 million to 175,510 individuals, businesses, and other organizations.

Each year, banks and other holders turn over money, tangible property, and securities to the state’s UCP program after having lost contact with the owners for an extended period of time. Revenue holds this “abandoned” property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner or heir.

“Many times people have no idea they have $100, $500 or even several thousand dollars sitting in unclaimed property,” Revenue Director Vikki Smith said. “We know that for many people, every dollar counts, especially during these difficult times. It’s your money, and we want to get it back to you.”

To check whether you have unclaimed property, visit Washington’s unclaimed property website, claimyourcash.org. If your name or the name of your business or organization comes up, you will be directed on how to begin the claim process.

You also can visit Unclaimed.org/search to look for unclaimed property in other states.

